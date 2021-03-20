Bengals 'in Contact' With Pro Bowler, Quest to Build Around Joe Burrow Continues

The Bengals are still in the offensive line market after signing Riley Reiff

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed veteran tackle Riley Reiff on Friday. It's a step in the right direction, but they know that can't be the only move they make to bolster the offensive line in free agency.

As poor as Bobby Hart has played over the past three seasons at right tackle, the Bengals' guard play was even worse in 2020. Adding at least one proven interior lineman is crucial. It's probably the biggest goal remaining on their free agency check list.

The Bengals have reached out to five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner according to NFL reporter Malik Wright.

Turner is coming off of his worst season as a pro. He only played in nine games for the Chargers and dealt with ankle and groin injuries for most of the year. Los Angeles released him earlier this month.

This may be the perfect buy-low option for the Bengals. Turner is only 27-years-old and was a Pro Bowler in 2019. The Chargers traded for him last offseason, but injuries derailed what had been a promising start to his career.

Turner is likely looking for a short-term deal so he can re-establish his market value and test free agency again in his prime.

Cincinnati is a perfect destination for the veteran. He would instantly become the Bengals' starting right guard.

Landing Turner would be huge in their quest to protect Joe Burrow.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans

Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend

Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals

Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay

The Bengals Should Give Kenny Golladay Options

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook