Bengals 'in Contact' With Pro Bowler, Quest to Build Around Joe Burrow Continues

The Bengals are still in the offensive line market after signing Riley Reiff
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed veteran tackle Riley Reiff on Friday. It's a step in the right direction, but they know that can't be the only move they make to bolster the offensive line in free agency. 

As poor as Bobby Hart has played over the past three seasons at right tackle, the Bengals' guard play was even worse in 2020. Adding at least one proven interior lineman is crucial. It's probably the biggest goal remaining on their free agency check list.

The Bengals have reached out to five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner according to NFL reporter Malik Wright

Turner is coming off of his worst season as a pro. He only played in nine games for the Chargers and dealt with ankle and groin injuries for most of the year. Los Angeles released him earlier this month. 

This may be the perfect buy-low option for the Bengals. Turner is only 27-years-old and was a Pro Bowler in 2019. The Chargers traded for him last offseason, but injuries derailed what had been a promising start to his career. 

Turner is likely looking for a short-term deal so he can re-establish his market value and test free agency again in his prime. 

Cincinnati is a perfect destination for the veteran. He would instantly become the Bengals' starting right guard. 

Landing Turner would be huge in their quest to protect Joe Burrow. 

Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive guard Trai Turner (70) on the side line during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
