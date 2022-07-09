Bettor Places Big Bet on Bengals to Win Super Bowl LVII
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were one play away from winning Super Bowl LVI last season. One bettor expects Cincinnati to finish the job this year.
Someone placed a $5,000 wager on the Bengals (+2200) to win Super Bowl LVII at Caesars SportsBook. The bettor would receive a $110,000 payout if Cincinnati wins the Super Bowl.
The Bengals addressed their offensive line issues in free agency, got younger on defense and Joe Burrow is 100% healthy, but there are plenty of AFC teams that are hoping to dethrone the Bengals, including the Bills, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos.
