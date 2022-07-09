Skip to main content

Bettor Places Big Bet on Bengals to Win Super Bowl LVII

Cincinnati came up short against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, but that didn't stop one bettor from placing a big bet on them to win this season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were one play away from winning Super Bowl LVI last season. One bettor expects Cincinnati to finish the job this year. 

Someone placed a $5,000 wager on the Bengals (+2200) to win Super Bowl LVII at Caesars SportsBook. The bettor would receive a $110,000 payout if Cincinnati wins the Super Bowl. 

The Bengals addressed their offensive line issues in free agency, got younger on defense and Joe Burrow is 100% healthy, but there are plenty of AFC teams that are hoping to dethrone the Bengals, including the Bills, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos.

