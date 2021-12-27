Bengals Place Brandon Allen on COVID-19 Reserve List
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed backup quarterback Brandon Allen and cornerback Darius Phillips on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Phillips is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Look for the Bengals to elevate practice squad quarterback Jake Browning this week if Allen doesn't return in time for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
