Bengals Place Darius Phillips on Injured Reserve, Sign Drue Chrisman to Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed cornerback Darius Phillips on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Phillips had two muffed punts in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
They also signed punter Drue Chrisman to the practice squad.
Phillips, 26, has appeared in 12 games this season. He suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss. He has eight tackles and two passes defensed this season. He also averaged 21.1 yards on kickoff returns and 7.1 on punt returns.
Look for one of Trenton Irwin, Pooka Williams and Trent Taylor to take over for Phillips on punt and/or kick returns.
Phillips will miss a minimum of three games, but could be out for the year with only four regular season games remaining.
