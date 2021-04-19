Former NFL O-Lineman and Current Film Analyst Loves Ja'Marr Chase's Game

CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals take Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? We're less than two weeks away from getting the answer to that question.

Oregon tackle Penei Sewell is the other top candidate for the fifth pick.

The Chase versus Sewell debate has been going on for months and will continue until the draft begins on April 29.

Former NFL offensive lineman Brain Baldinger didn't weigh in on the debate, but he did give Chase his stamp of approval during one of his latest film sessions.

"There's really very little doubt about who the best receiver in this draft is," Baldinger said. "You're gonna see a lot of yards after the catch from Ja'Marr Chase in 2021 in the NFL."

Baldinger broke down multiple plays, explaining how and why Chase should be an instant success in the NFL. He praised his strength and athleticism, his foot work and his ability to get separation. Watch the video below.

This isn't the first time Baldinger praised Chase. In early March, he thought that a team may move up to take the LSU product.

"If I want to ignite my passing game, there's one guy I want in this draft, there's one guy that I want—Ja'Marr Chase," Baldinger said. "He's got dynamic suddenness to him. The releases, crazy releases. And then after the catch, dynamic. I'm telling you [if] you want to change your passing game, Ja'Marr Chase is your guy. If the quarterbacks go 1-2, watch out. Teams are coming up to get Chase. They're gonna chase Chase!"

A lot has changed since he made those comments. The 49ers traded up to take a quarterback. The Falcons could take a signal-caller or trade back and if they don't it feels like Kyle Pitts is the favorite to be the fourth pick. There's a real chance Chase is available when the Bengals are on the clock with the fifth selection.

Baldinger also watched Sewell's tape and has some concerns about the 20-year-old. Check that out here.

