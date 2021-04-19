Former NFL O-Lineman and Current Film Analyst Loves Ja'Marr Chase's Game

Former NFL Offensive Lineman and Current Film Analyst Loves Ja'Marr Chase's Game
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals take Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? We're less than two weeks away from getting the answer to that question.
Oregon tackle Penei Sewell is the other top candidate for the fifth pick.
The Chase versus Sewell debate has been going on for months and will continue until the draft begins on April 29.
Former NFL offensive lineman Brain Baldinger didn't weigh in on the debate, but he did give Chase his stamp of approval during one of his latest film sessions.
"There's really very little doubt about who the best receiver in this draft is," Baldinger said. "You're gonna see a lot of yards after the catch from Ja'Marr Chase in 2021 in the NFL."
Baldinger broke down multiple plays, explaining how and why Chase should be an instant success in the NFL. He praised his strength and athleticism, his foot work and his ability to get separation. Watch the video below.
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
This isn't the first time Baldinger praised Chase. In early March, he thought that a team may move up to take the LSU product.
"If I want to ignite my passing game, there's one guy I want in this draft, there's one guy that I want—Ja'Marr Chase," Baldinger said. "He's got dynamic suddenness to him. The releases, crazy releases. And then after the catch, dynamic. I'm telling you [if] you want to change your passing game, Ja'Marr Chase is your guy. If the quarterbacks go 1-2, watch out. Teams are coming up to get Chase. They're gonna chase Chase!"
A lot has changed since he made those comments. The 49ers traded up to take a quarterback. The Falcons could take a signal-caller or trade back and if they don't it feels like Kyle Pitts is the favorite to be the fourth pick. There's a real chance Chase is available when the Bengals are on the clock with the fifth selection.
Baldinger also watched Sewell's tape and has some concerns about the 20-year-old. Check that out here.
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Ugly Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled
The Bengals Should Go After Former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle
Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow
How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings
How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers
Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals
Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster
Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?
A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL
Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft
More Details About the Bengals' New Uniforms Released
Bengals Honor Giovani Bernard With Tribute Video
Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase
NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix
Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense
New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?
Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”
Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery
Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster
Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft
NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read
Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor
Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase
Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?
Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy
Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor
A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?
Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow
Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0
Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard
How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?
Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups
Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick
Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft
How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process
Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow
NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell
Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell
"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5
Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout
Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase
Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate
Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout
Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase
This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell
NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase
This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand
One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals