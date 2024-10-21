Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: More Jordan Battle, Plus Another Glimpse of Chase Brown, Zack Moss Together
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals continued to work their younger defensive players into the rotation Sunday in the 21-14 victory against the Cleveland Browns.
And one veteran continued his trend of seeing more action against AFC North Division opponents than anyone else.
Let’s take a look at how the Bengals shuffled personnel on both sides of the ball with this week’s snap count analysis.
Snap counts do not include plays negated by penalties.
DEFENSE (77 snaps)
Defensive Line
B.J. Hill 58 (75 percent)
Trey Hendrickson 57 (74 percent)
Sheldon Rankins 46 (60 percent)
Sam Hubbard 40 (52 percent)
Myles Murphy 31 (40 percent)
Joseph Ossai 27 (35 percent)
Kris Jenkins 26 (34 percent)
McKinnley Jackson 20 (26 percent)
Hill’s workload is higher than the team would like, but he’s currently the best interior defender against the run and the Bengals were prepared to see a lot of Nick Chubb.
When Chubb wasn’t effective and only logged 11 carries, it cut into what likely would have been a bigger workload for rookie third-round pick Jackson.
This is the second consecutive week Hubbard has been under 55 percent, and his performance is reflecting it with better play in the fourth quarter, which is when he recorded his sack.
Linebackers
Logan Wilson 77 (100 percent)
Germaine Pratt 75 (97 percent)
Akeem Davis-Gaither 16 (21 percent)
Joe Bachie 3 (4 percent)
A special teams staple, Davis-Gaither sees most of his defensive snaps when the Bengals play the Browns and the Ravens.
His usage Sunday was not specialized, as he was on the field for four first downs, five seconds, six thirds and Chubb’s fourth-and-goal touchdown.
Cornerbacks
Cam Taylor-Britt 74 (96 percent)
DJ Turner II 73 (95 percent)
Mike Hilton 64 (83 percent)
Josh Newton 5 (6 percent)
This was by far Hilton’s highest usage of the season, as he topped 80 percent for the first time since the Week 17 loss at Kansas City in2023.
Four of Newton’s five snaps came in dime packages.
Safeties
Geno Stone 69 (90 percent)
Vonn Bell 64 (83 percent)
Jordan Battle 17 (22 percent)
Daijahn Anthony 1 (1 percent)
Battle’s first 13 snaps came in place of Bell as Lou Anarumo continues to work the second-year safety into the rotation.
Battle played four snaps alongside Bell after Geno Stone left with a lower left leg injury.
Personnel Groupings
Nickel (five defensive backs): 64
Short yardage: 7
Dime (six defensive backs): 4
4-3: 2
OFFENSE (53 snaps)
Running Back
Chase Brown 31 (58 percent)
Zack Moss 26 (49 percent)
For the second week in a row, Chase Brown out-snapped Zack Moss as the Bengals lean more into his explosive potential on early downs.
But Moss still took the bulk of the third-down snaps, 9 to 3.
There was one play where both Moss and Brown were on the field at the same time. It was a first and 10 at the Cincinnati 13 with 7:08 left in the game.
Brown and Moss were positioned on either side of quarterback Joe Burrow, Brown to his right and Moss to the left. Brown went in motion behind the two to left, and Burrow handed to Moss running right.
The play lost 1 yard.
It was only the fourth time the two backs were on the field at the same time in a non-clock killing situation. The previous two were last week against the Giants.
Wide Receivers
Ja’Marr Chase 46 (87 percent)
Tee Higgins 43 (81 percent)
Andrei Iosivas 37 (70 percent)
Jermaine Burton 3 (6 percent)
Burton got the nod ahead of Trenton Irwin this week but wasn’t a factor. His only three snaps came on the fourth quarter kneeldowns.
Tight Ends
Erick All 28 (53 percent)
Drew Sample 27 (51 percent)
Mike Gesicki 16 (30 percent)
Tanner Hudson 5 (9 percent)
Exactly half of All’s 28 snaps came with Sample joining him on the field. Ten of those plays were runs and four were passes, including two of Higgins’ four catches.
Offensive Line
Alex Cappa 53 (100 percent)
Ted Karras 53 (100 percent)
Cordell Volson 53 (100 percent)
Amarius Mims 53 (100 percent)
Cody Ford 35 (66 percent)
Orlando Brown Jr. 18 (34 percent)
Matt Lee 3 (6 percent)
With Ford replacing the injured Brown, center Matt Lee was thrust into the role of the tackle-eligible sixth offensive linemen on three plays.
Personnel Groupings
11 (one running back, one tight end): 29
12 (one running back, two tight ends): 17
21 (two running backs, one tight end): 1
22 (two running backs, two tight ends): 3
SPECIAL TEAMS (28 snaps)
Akeem Davis-Gaither 22
Tycen Anderson 22
Jordan Battle 22
Maema Njongmenta 22
Tanner Hudson 21
Joe Bachie 21
Josh Newton 20
Trayveon Williams 19
Drew Sample 15
DJ Ivey 13
Cal Adomitis 12
Daijahn Anthony 12
Ryan Rehkow 12
Charlie Jones 10
Evan McPherson 8
Erick All 6
Logan Wilson 5
Cody Ford 4
B.J. Hill 4
Ted Karras 4
Cordell Volson 4
Matt Lee 4
Amarius Mims 4
Germaine Pratt 3
Trey Hill 3
Joseph Ossai 3
DJ Turner II 3
Kris Jenkins 3
Geno Stone 3
Vonn Bell 2
Sam Hubbard 2
McKinnley Jackson 2
Sheldon Rankins 1
Trey Hendrickson 1
Orlando Brown Jr. 1
Mike Hilton 1
Tee Higgins 1
Mike Gesicki 1
Cam Taylor-Britt 1
Chase Brown 1
Andrei Iosivas 1
