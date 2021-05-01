Bengals Get Defensive, Take Texas Edge Rusher Joseph Ossai in Third Round

CINCINNATI — The Bengals needed help on the edge and they got it in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Cincinnati selected Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai with the 69th overall selection. The 21-year-old was expected to be a second-round pick, but he fell to the Bengals in round three.

"He's relentless. We certainly didn't expect them to be there [at pick 69]," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "That third end spot in a lot of ways you look at that like a starter. We feel like he'll come in and compete for a lot of playing time right away."

Ossai had 55 tackles (15.5 for loss) and 5.5 sacks for the Longhorns in 2020. He joins a defensive line that includes Trey Hendrickson, DJ Reader and Sam Hubbard.

Ossai was draft analyst Dane Brugler's eighth ranked edge rusher. He was a two-year starter at Texas and compiled 29 tackles for loss, 145 total tackles and 10.5 sacks in 22 starts over the the past two seasons.

He's known for being a high effort player, but he's a great athlete. Check out his profile below.

Cincinnati still has seven draft picks remaining, including three fourth round selections. For a complete list, go here.

Bengals Picks So Far:

5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

46. Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson

69. Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



