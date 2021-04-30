Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Letters From His Parents After Being Drafted

"You got me looking like a damn baby, huh? On my best day."

CINCINNATI — The Bengals took LSU star receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The 21-year-old was all smiles just moments after learning he was Cincinnati bound.

"It was an amazing feeling getting that call. I couldn’t really believe it," Chase said. "I was wondering who was calling me and I saw the Ohio area code and thought, ‘this is it.’ Coach called me and told me they’re drafting me."

It was already an emotional night for Chase and his family. The NFL kicked it up a notch when they had his father Jimmy record a video message to him. His mother Toleah wrote him a letter.

Chase watched the video and read the letter after the Bengals picked him. Watch the heartfelt message and his reaction below.

