Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Letters From His Parents After Being Drafted By the Bengals

"You got me looking like a damn baby, huh? On my best day."
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took LSU star receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The 21-year-old was all smiles just moments after learning he was Cincinnati bound. 

"It was an amazing feeling getting that call. I couldn’t really believe it," Chase said. "I was wondering who was calling me and I saw the Ohio area code and thought, ‘this is it.’ Coach called me and told me they’re drafting me."

It was already an emotional night for Chase and his family. The NFL kicked it up a notch when they had his father Jimmy record a video message to him. His mother Toleah wrote him a letter. 

Chase watched the video and read the letter after the Bengals picked him. Watch the heartfelt message and his reaction below.

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) walks on stage after being selected by Cincinnati Bengals as the number five overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Ja'Marr Chase Edit Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase, Penei Sewell
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by Cincinnati Bengals as the number five overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
USATSI_15987253_168390307_lowres
Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) fist bumps running back Joe Mixon (28) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
