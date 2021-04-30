CINCINNATI – Will the Bengals trade up for Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins?

That's a question plenty of Cincinnati fans are asking after the star tackle fell out of the first round on Thursday night.

The Bengals have the 38th overall pick, which means the Jaguars (33), Jets (34), Falcons (35), Dolphins (36), and Eagles (37) would have to pass on Jenkins at the start of the second round if he was going to end up in Cincinnati without a trade up.

He could fall considering top talents at other positions are still available including Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore and Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore.

If Jenkins doesn't fall to 38, then he probably won't be coming to Cincinnati. The Bengals will talk about trading up, but it doesn't seem likely.

Why move up for Jenkins if you're comfortable with taking Dillon Radunz, Sam Cosmi, Liam Eichenberg, Landon Dickerson or any of the other offensive lineman that are still on the board?

If anything, the Bengals may move down a few spots to gain another pick or two if some of these top guys are still sitting there when they're on the clock.

Now if there's a big difference on their board from Jenkins to the next offensive lineman available, then they should try to work their way up and get him.

That's the case for a lot of draft experts, but it might not be the case for the Bengals.

Related: Five Players the Bengals Could Target in Round Two

If Jenkins is the 15th ranked player on the Bengals' board and Radunz is the next best lineman and he's 31st, then it's worth giving up a fifth or even a future fourth-round pick to get the better prospect. But if Jenkins is 23rd on their board and Radunz [or another lineman] is 27th, then it may be better just to let one of them fall to pick 38.

When the Bengals took Chase with the fifth pick, they were banking on quality offensive linemen being available in round two. The gamble paid off.

Chances are they have similar grades on most of the top linemen left on the board. Is Jenkins the exception? Will he fall to 38?

We'll get the answer tonight starting at 7 p.m. ET.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



