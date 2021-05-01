Bengals Trade Down, Take Clemson Offensive Lineman Jackson Carman in Second Round

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' quest to build around Joe Burrow continued on Friday night in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

They used the 46th pick on Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman. The 21-year-old attended Fairfield High School, which is about 30 minutes away from downtown Cincinnati.

The Bengals originally had the No. 38 pick, but they traded it to the Patriots for the 46th selection and two fourth-round picks.

"He's gonna come in and compete for a starting job," offensive line coach Frank Pollack said without hesitation.

Prior to round two, league sources told AllBengals that the team was seriously interested in taking Carman. Rather than drafting him with pick 38, they were able to add two more selections and still get their guy.

At 6-foot-4, 317 pounds, Carman has the size NFL teams look for in a starting offensive guard. He was a tackle at Clemson, but most scouts expect him to kick inside once he gets to the pros.

"He'll come in and compete at guard right away," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He has great athleticism. He's shown he can do it against some really good competition. We certainly feel like there's a lot of upside with Jackson."

Carman was college teammates with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for two seasons.

The 21-year-old has worked with Bengals legend Willie Anderson and former offensive line coach Paul Alexander. Watch some video of him below.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



-----

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Gives Shoutout to Bengals Superfan

Should the Bengals Trade Up For Teven Jenkins?

Five Players the Bengals Could Target in Round Two

Passing on Penei: Here's Why Ja'Marr Chase Was the Right Pick

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Emotional Letter From Parents

Here's What National Analysts Are Saying About the Ja'Marr Chase Pick

Ja'Marr Chase Makes BOLD Statement on Draft Night

Watch Zac Taylor's Call With Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Burrow, Other Bengals Players React to Team Taking Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Get To Know New Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase



Ja'Marr Chase Has BIG Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Watch: Film Breakdown of new Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Footage of Joe Burrow Throwing and Planting on Left Leg

The Bengals Should "Build Around Burrow" During 2021 NFL Draft

Listen: Dave Lapham Talks All Things NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook