Ja'Marr Chase Gives Shoutout to Bengals Super Fan That Led the 'Team Chase' Movement

CINCINNATI — The Ja'Marr Chase versus Penei Sewell debate went on and on and on for months between Bengals fans. The organization took Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The debate might be over, but one Bengals super fan got a special message on Friday afternoon.

Zim 'Who Dey' helped lead the "Team Chase" movement. His reaction to the Bengals' selection was priceless.

That moment got the Bengals and Chase's attention. The newest Bengals wide receiver sent Zim a personalized video message. Watch the video and Zim's reaction to the pick below.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



