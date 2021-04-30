Bengals Trade Down With Patriots, Add Two Extra Draft Picks
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' first move on Friday night was a trade. Cincinnati sent the No. 38 selection to New England in exchange for the 46th, 122nd and 139th picks.
The Patriots moved up to take Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore. New England sent two fourth-rounders two Cincinnati to move up eight spots.
The Bengals now have nine draft picks. They have the 46th and 69th selections in rounds two and three, respectively.
They have three fourth round picks 111, 122 and 139. They also have their fifth round pick (149 overall), two sixth rounders (190, 202) and their seventh round selection (235).
The Bengals have plenty of ammo to move up and down the draft board or simply address their needs with their remaining picks.
