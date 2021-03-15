Look: Designer Creates Amazing Bengals Concept Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger Logo

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting new uniforms for the 2021 season. A jersey leak may have spoiled part of the surprise, but that didn't stop one designer from releasing a new concept on Sunday afternoon.

Dalton Signature created a jersey that had the same stripes at the Bengals helmet, along with the classic leaping tiger logo. They also include Paul Brown's signature on the front of the jerseys. Check out the design below.

This is another one of the many great designs that have been released in recent months. The Bengals' leaked jerseys are solid, but the ones Dalton created would be a home run!

Cincinnati is expected to reveal their "new stripes" next month.

