Look: Designer Creates Amazing Bengals Concept Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger Logo
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting new uniforms for the 2021 season. A jersey leak may have spoiled part of the surprise, but that didn't stop one designer from releasing a new concept on Sunday afternoon.
Dalton Signature created a jersey that had the same stripes at the Bengals helmet, along with the classic leaping tiger logo. They also include Paul Brown's signature on the front of the jerseys. Check out the design below.
SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more Bengals coverage, including NFL Draft and Free Agency Breakdowns!
This is another one of the many great designs that have been released in recent months. The Bengals' leaked jerseys are solid, but the ones Dalton created would be a home run!
Cincinnati is expected to reveal their "new stripes" next month.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit
Multiple Teams Interested in Kevin Zeitler
Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target
Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing
Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati
Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
A Breakdown of Joe Thuney's Potential Contract
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
Bengals Interested in Reunion With Kevin Zeitler
Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason
Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks
Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys
This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals
Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals
Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals