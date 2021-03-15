NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Bengals Concept Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger Logo

These are amazing!
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting new uniforms for the 2021 season. A jersey leak may have spoiled part of the surprise, but that didn't stop one designer from releasing a new concept on Sunday afternoon. 

Dalton Signature created a jersey that had the same stripes at the Bengals helmet, along with the classic leaping tiger logo. They also include Paul Brown's signature on the front of the jerseys. Check out the design below.  

This is another one of the many great designs that have been released in recent months. The Bengals' leaked jerseys are solid, but the ones Dalton created would be a home run!

Cincinnati is expected to reveal their "new stripes" next month. 

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on a cooler during the first half between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
