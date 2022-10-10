One Stat Shows Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Issues When Facing Cover 2 Defenses

BALTIMORE – The Bengals' offense struggled in Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Ravens.

Joe Burrow completed 24-of-35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Despite that, the offense was nonexistent.

"They were taking away all of our deep shots. Even when they were playing man, they were playing pretty soft, high hip, I thought for the most part," Burrow said. "They did a good job of making us check it down and making us have these long 12 – 15 play drives.”

The Ravens did what every defense has been doing to the Bengals' offense: sit back and don't give up the big play. They've struggled against Cover 2 this season.

Burrow's expected points added (EPA) per dropback is .160 against single high [one deep safety] defenses. That number drops to -.184 when teams are in 2-high looks, which is mostly what the Ravens played on Sunday night.

Scoring just 17 points is unacceptable. They have too many weapons and too many playmakers for the offense to struggled the way it has this season.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch

Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade

Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok