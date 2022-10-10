One Stat Shows Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Issues When Facing Cover 2 Defenses
BALTIMORE – The Bengals' offense struggled in Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Ravens.
Joe Burrow completed 24-of-35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Despite that, the offense was nonexistent.
"They were taking away all of our deep shots. Even when they were playing man, they were playing pretty soft, high hip, I thought for the most part," Burrow said. "They did a good job of making us check it down and making us have these long 12 – 15 play drives.”
The Ravens did what every defense has been doing to the Bengals' offense: sit back and don't give up the big play. They've struggled against Cover 2 this season.
Burrow's expected points added (EPA) per dropback is .160 against single high [one deep safety] defenses. That number drops to -.184 when teams are in 2-high looks, which is mostly what the Ravens played on Sunday night.
Scoring just 17 points is unacceptable. They have too many weapons and too many playmakers for the offense to struggled the way it has this season.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens
Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses
Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"
Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles
Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins
Read More
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2
Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor
Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch
Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade
Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football
Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast