Watch: Joe Burrow Discusses Quarterback Fundamentals and Thought Process

The 25-year-old shared some details that go into all of his throws.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed his throwing motion, fundamentals, thought process and more with Chris Simms. 

They also talk about warmups, footwork and preparation. This is a must-watch for Bengals fans. Check out the video below. 

