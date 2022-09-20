Cincinnati Bengals Fall in Power Rankings Following Week 2 Loss to Dallas Cowboys

CINCINNATI — The Bengals dropped in Sports Illustrated's power rankings following Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Cincinnati is 13th, which is third in the AFC North. The Ravens (8th) and Steelers (11th) are ahead of them. The Browns (22nd) are the lowest ranked team in the division.

Call me a blind optimist (or just the guy scared to criticize the Bengals after picking them to win four games in 2021) but I think the Bengals are few good meetings between coach and QB away from getting this right," Conor Orr wrote.

They better get it right in a hurry. Cincinnati travels to New Jersey to play the Jets on Sunday. A loss this week would put their chances of making another run to the playoffs in serious doubt.

Check out their complete Week 3 power rankings here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok