Joe Burrow Wishes Tua Tagovailoa Well, Hopes Dolphins QB Has Speedy Recovery

The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night.

CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the field on a stretcher on Thursday night after being sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter of the Bengals' 27-15 win. 

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and is still being evaluated for head and neck injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, but was discharged and is back in Miami undergoing further evaluation.  

"It’s always scary when somebody goes down like that," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "We play a dangerous game that we know something like that can happen at any time. It’s always scary when it does. They told me he’s flying with the team, so that’s great news. Hopefully he has a speedy recovery. I’m going to text him after here. Hopefully he comes back fast."

The fact that Tagovailoa flew back to Miami with the team is a good sign. Hopefully he can get the treatment he deserves and make a full recovery in the near future. 

