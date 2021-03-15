NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Former Bengals, Browns and Giants Guard Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

The 31-year-old is coming back to the AFC North
CINCINNATI — Kevin Zeitler isn't returning to the Bengals. The Ravens signed the 31-year-old has to a three-year, $22.5 million contract with $16 million guaranteed according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Cincinnati was reportedly interested in reuniting with their former right guard. Instead, he'll come back to the AFC North, where he spent eight of his first 10 NFL seasons. 

The Bengals picked Zeitler in the first-round (27th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent five years in Cincinnati before signing with Cleveland in free agency following the 2016 season.

The was with the Browns for two years (2017-18), before being traded to the Giants. He spent the past two seasons in New York. 

The Giants released the 31-year-old on Wednesday due to cap issues. They cleared $12 million in space by parting with the veteran guard.

Since Zeitler was released, he instantly became a free agent and was able to come to terms with a new team before the NFL's open negotiating period began. All 32 teams are allowed to begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents on Monday at Noon. 

Zeitler allowed just two sacks last season and was on the field for 1,003 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

The veteran lands in Baltimore with a team hoping to take the next step. The two parties agreed to the deal at 2 a.m. on Monday morning. Not only do the Ravens improve in the trenches, but it takes another quality option off the board for the Bengals, who desperately need to improve their offensive line in free agency.

Giving Zeitler $7.5 million per season is reasonable, especially considering the impact he could've had on the Bengals' offensive line. With the veteran off the board, they could go after other free agents like Joe Thuney, Matt Feiler and Gabe Jackson. 

