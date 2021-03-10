Giants Release Veteran Guard Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler spent two seasons in New York

CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately need to get better in the trenches this offseason and a familiar face is on the market.

The Giants released guard Kevin Zeitler on Wednesday. The 31-year old allowed two sacks last season and was on the field for 1,003 offensive snaps.

The Bengals picked Zeitler in the first-round (27th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent five years in Cincinnati before signing with Cleveland in free agency following the 2016 season.

The Browns traded him to the Giants in 2018. Zeitler was entering the final year of his contract and would've cost New York $14.5 million against the cap.

He's still playing at an above average level, but saving $12 million in cap space was a no-brainer.

Zeitler is one of the many free agents the Bengals should consider signing in the coming days.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a WILD trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook