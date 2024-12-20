All Bengals

Look: Bengals' Path to Playoffs Becomes More Clear Ahead of Must-Win Matchup vs Browns

The Bengals are 6-8, but have a real chance of making the postseason if they win their final three games.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) leaps fo a catch in the zone as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The catch was ruled incomplete upon further review.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) leaps fo a catch in the zone as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' path to the playoffs got clearer on Thursday night when the Chargers beat the Broncos.

If Cincinnati wins their final three games against the Browns, Broncos and Steelers, they have a 33% chance of making the postseason. They currently have a 9.6% chance, but that number will go up, assuming they handle their business and win their final three games.

What else needs to happen for the Bengals to get in?

The Broncos need to lose in Week 18 to the Chiefs, the Dolphins need to lose one of their final three games (49ers, @ Browns and @ Jets) and the Colts need to lose one of their final three games (Titans, @ Giants and Jaguars).

