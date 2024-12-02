All Bengals

Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'

The Bengals turned the ball over to often on Sunday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is going to keep fighting for the rest of the 2024 season. Cincinnati's top player threw for another three touchdowns and 300-plus yards against Pittsburgh but had a few untimely turnovers that helped fuel the loss.

He wasn't perfect on Sunday, which he's had to be this season.

"The furthest thing from my mind," Burrow said about the Bengals' playoff hopes. "You never know what can happen. So like I said, I'm just going to keep putting one foot in front of the other. Try to be the best player that I can be for the rest of the season and week in and week out, day in and day out, trying to be the best that I can be."

Burrow's handled the losing well all campaign, while he stays healthy into December for the third time in his career.

"This is a tough season, and you know the cornerstones of this organization are going to be remembered by more than just this season," Burrow said. "We will be remembered by how we handled this. And it's still an exciting opportunity to go out and play for this city and for this team every week, week in and week out. That's something that I don't take for granted, especially with my injury history. I've been on the sidelines and that's not a fun feeling. So I love being out there for the guys for the city, the for the team, for ownership. And I love playing."

MVP is out of the question at this point, but Burrow could still stack another Comeback Player of the Year trophy by finishing how he's started.

