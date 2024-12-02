Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is going to keep fighting for the rest of the 2024 season. Cincinnati's top player threw for another three touchdowns and 300-plus yards against Pittsburgh but had a few untimely turnovers that helped fuel the loss.
He wasn't perfect on Sunday, which he's had to be this season.
"The furthest thing from my mind," Burrow said about the Bengals' playoff hopes. "You never know what can happen. So like I said, I'm just going to keep putting one foot in front of the other. Try to be the best player that I can be for the rest of the season and week in and week out, day in and day out, trying to be the best that I can be."
Burrow's handled the losing well all campaign, while he stays healthy into December for the third time in his career.
"This is a tough season, and you know the cornerstones of this organization are going to be remembered by more than just this season," Burrow said. "We will be remembered by how we handled this. And it's still an exciting opportunity to go out and play for this city and for this team every week, week in and week out. That's something that I don't take for granted, especially with my injury history. I've been on the sidelines and that's not a fun feeling. So I love being out there for the guys for the city, the for the team, for ownership. And I love playing."
MVP is out of the question at this point, but Burrow could still stack another Comeback Player of the Year trophy by finishing how he's started.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson
Zac Taylor Updates Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals Injuries Following Bye Week
Bengals Playoff Chances Get Little Help From Competing AFC Teams in Week 12
Three Post Bye Week Thoughts on Joe Burrow and the Bengals Ahead of AFC North Showdown vs Steelers
Bengals Slight Home Betting Favorites Against Steelers Coming Off Bye Week
NFL Executives Weigh in on Justin Tucker and Evan McPherson's Struggles This Season
Cincinnati Bengals Bye Week Betting Report Card: How Have We Fared Through 11 Weeks?
Bengals Playoff Tracker: Hope Fading Entering Bye Week
Look: Joe Burrow Joins Legendary Quarterback Stat List Through 11 Games, Without Wins to Match
Look: Tony Pike Takes Issue With Bengals' Late Game Management in Crucial Situation During Loss to Chargers
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Wasting Joe Burrow Performances with Alarming, Record-Breaking Frequency
Bill Simmons Names Star Coach to Replace Zac Taylor Amidst The Five-Year Rule
Struggling Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Isn't Going Away in 2024, But an Out In His Contract Could Affect Future
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast