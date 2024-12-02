All Bengals

‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot

Jay Morrison

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI – Referee Shawn Hochuli answered questions about a couple of officiating decisions in a pool report following the Cincinnati Bengals’ 44-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But in game in which Hochuli and his crew lived up to their reputation as one of the flag-happiest in the league with a combined 20 penalties for 204 yards, there was one call that had the Bengals upset and unwilling to hold their tongues.

With 2:05 left in the first half and the Bengals trailing 24-21, head coach Zac Taylor decided to go for it on fourth and 1 from his own 39-yard line.

Pittsburgh linebacker Elandon Roberts jumped into the neutral zone, causing Bengals right guard Alex Cappa to come out of his stance.

But instead of calling offsides and giving the Bengals a first down, the officials flagged Cappa for a false start, forcing the Bengals to punt.

“Bad call,” Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said.

“That was a disappointing call,” quarterback Joe Burrow added. “I have a lot of respect for that crew, but they missed that one.”

Ryan Rehkow punted the ball to the Pittsburgh 19, but the Steelers – as was the case all day – met no resistance from the Cincinnati defense and drove 65 yards in eight plays to add another field goal for a 27-21 lead heading into halftime.

“That was a big play in the game,” Burrow said. “That’s a first down for us. Maybe we get points or maybe we don’t. But they get the ball and go get three, and I don’t think they do that if the call is correct in that situation.”

As it was, it was one of 11 penalties the Bengals committed for 101 yards.

Both numbers are the highest in the Zac Taylor era.

Roberts’ movement came with just four seconds remaining on the play clock.

Asked if the plan was to actually run a play to try to get the first down or just attempt to get the Steelers to jump, Burrow wouldn’t divulge the answer.

“I’ll die with that one,” he said.

No one had a better look at what happened than Bengals center Ted Karras.

He wasn’t willing to go as far as Chase and Burrow as labeling it a bad call, but he said it without saying it.

“I can't comment on that because they'll get my ass,” he said. “They can self scout themselves on that one.”

