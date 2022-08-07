CINCINNATI — Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew ranked the top backs in the NFL.

Derrick Henry topped the list, followed by Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and Alvin Kamara.

Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is seventh in Jones-Drew's rankings.

"Don't expect quarterback Joe Burrow to be the only player in Cincinnati to benefit from a revamped offensive line. Mixon and a Bengals run game that ranked 23rd in the NFL last season will also gain from the additions of Alex Cappa, La'el Collins and Ted Karras," Jones-Drew wrote. "Cincy was at its best last season when Mixon was running the ball 15-20 times per game, so I was a bit surprised when the Bengals turned to Samaje Perine in their final drive of Super Bowl LVI. Perine was then involved in back-to-back failed plays that ended their hopes of winning the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy. I'd expect Mixon to get a slightly bigger role in big games going forward. Overall, the veteran should have another stellar season.

Mixon finished with 1,519 yards from scrimmage in 2021. He should post even bigger numbers this season.

