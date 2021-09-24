Injury Update: The Latest on Watt, Roethlisberger, Johnson and the Rest of the Steelers

Pittsburgh will be without a key player on offense this Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with their fair share of injuries going into Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, but so are the Steelers.

The good news for the reigning AFC North champs is star edge rusher T.J. Watt (groin) and Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) are both expected to play.

Roethlisberger was a full participant in Friday's practice. Watt was limited, but he's officially "questionable" for Sunday's game.

Wide receiver Dionate Johnson (knee) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith are both out. Both guys are important pieces for the Steelers, who are looking for their sixth straight win over the Bengals at Heinz Field.

Check out their official game status report below. For a look at Cincinnati's injury issues, go here.

