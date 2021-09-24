Injury Update: The Latest on Watt, Roethlisberger, Johnson and the Rest of the Steelers

September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Injury Update: The Latest on T.J. Watt, Ben Roethlisberger, Dionate Johnson and the Rest of the Steelers

Pittsburgh will be without a key player on offense this Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with their fair share of injuries going into Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, but so are the Steelers. 

The good news for the reigning AFC North champs is star edge rusher T.J. Watt (groin) and Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) are both expected to play. 

Roethlisberger was a full participant in Friday's practice. Watt was limited, but he's officially "questionable" for Sunday's game. 

Wide receiver Dionate Johnson (knee) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith are both out. Both guys are important pieces for the Steelers, who are looking for their sixth straight win over the Bengals at Heinz Field. 

Check out their official game status report below. For a look at Cincinnati's injury issues, go here

Screen Shot 2021-09-24 at 3.16.08 PM

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Tee Higgins and Trae Waynes Are Both "Doubtful for Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow on Hits: "It is What it is"

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Injury Updates: Tee Higgins, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trae Waynes

Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Off to Record-Setting Start This Season

Zac Taylor Worried About Sacks, Not Hits That Joe Burrow is Taking

Bengals Add Familiar Face in Offensive Line Room

Trae Waynes Working Out, Hoping to Return From Injured Hamstring

Bengals Open as Underdogs to Steelers in Week 3

Dave Lapham Weighs in on the State of the Offensive Line

Three Down Look: Bengals Flop Against Bears in Windy City

Randy Moss Says He's Still Got it: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on These Fools"

T.J. Watt Could Play Against Bengals Despite Groin Injury

Four Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the Bears

Snap Count Breakdown From Cincinnati's 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Offer Solution to Struggles on Offense

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Loss to Bears

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Bears 20-17

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

T.J. Watt
News

Injury Update: The Latest on Watt, Roethlisberger, Johnson and the Rest of the Steelers

10 seconds ago
Nov 24, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) catches the ball and is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (31) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Josh Gordon Getting Reinstated, Could Be Eligible to Play in Week 4

22 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) drops back to throw as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) applies pressure in the first quarter of a Week 17 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Cincinnati Bengals lead 10-3 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers 12 30 2018
News

Experts Make Picks for Sunday's Bengals-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh

54 minutes ago
Tee Higgins
AllBengals Insiders+

Injury Roundup: Tee Higgins and Trae Waynes 'Doubtful' For Sunday's Game in Pittsburgh

2 hours ago
Tee Higgins
News

Injury Updates: The Latest on Tee Higgins, Trae Waynes and Xavier Su'a-Filo

3 hours ago
Evan McPherson
News

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Week 3 Matchup Against Steelers

3 hours ago
Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) sets to pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Tweaks Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend Will Last Three Days

6 hours ago
T.J. Watt, DJ Reader
AllBengals Insiders+

Defense Could Reign Supreme on Sunday in Pittsburgh

6 hours ago