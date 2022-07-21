Report: Browns Working out Former Bengals QB AJ McCarron
CINCINNATI — AJ McCarron could be one of the new signal-callers heading into Cleveland Browns Training Camp. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns are working out McCarron and Josh Rosen ahead of camp opening next week.
The Bengals drafted McCarron in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, as he spent his first four seasons in Cincinnati. Most recently, he planned on being Matt Ryan's backup last year before tearing his ACL and missing the whole season.
McCarron has completed 109-of-174 pass attempts for 1,173 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in his career. He's appeared in games for the Bengals, Oakland Raiders, and Houston Texans over that stretch.
