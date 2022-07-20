Report: Bengals 'Working to Sell Naming Rights' to Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI — Paul Brown Stadium's days are numbered, at least the current stadium name is. According to The Enquirer, the Bengals are exploring a "possible deal" to add a naming rights sponsor for the 65,515-seat stadium.

"Two sources with knowledge of the Bengals conversations with the county and city told The Enquirer about the possible deal," the article explained. "saying the Bengals indicated they were hopeful a deal would be signed and a new sign in place by the time the season starts."

That doesn't leave much time for all of the signage to go up, so a deal could get done early in the team's training camp schedule.

Paul Brown Stadium, the Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field, and the Chicago Bears' Soldier Field are the only stadiums in the NFL without some kind of naming rights deal.

Per the team's lease with Hamilton County, the team would get $60.5 million from a naming rights deal along with 70% of whatever revenue remains. The county retains 30% of the remaining funds.

Fans may be sad to see the team's founder nudged off the stadium name, but the money can't come at a better time when they do sign a deal.

The stadium needs nearly $500 million in upgrades over the next two decades and they are about to field some of the most expensive rosters in club history as one of the youngest teams in the league fresh off a Super Bowl run.

