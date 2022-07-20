Ja'Marr Chase: Joe Burrow 'Always Asks me to Shop for him'

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has plenty of style, so much so that he helps Joe Burrow with his wardrobe. The 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year opened up about his past few years with GQ's Tyler Tynes.

One nugget he shared is how he sometimes shops for the Bengals' franchise QB.

“Joe literally won’t buy his own clothes,” Chase said. “He always asks me to shop for him and drop it off at the house. He’s not really into fashion like that, he cool with his li’l khakis and skinny jeans.”

Burrow gets plenty of praise for his style, but it might not pop quite as much without his star wideout—and pseudo stylist. Chase also got candid on his thoughts following the Bengals' Super Bowl loss.

“I don’t really know, man,” Chase said about why they lost. “We had the game, but we playin’ against [three-time defensive player of the year] Aaron Donald, goddamn. What else can you do? This is the NFL. It’s only so much I can control.”

Chase got his first taste at a Super Bowl run as a rookie and should be in full control of NFL defenses this fall.

