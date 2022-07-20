CINCINNATI — The Bengals Ring of Honor has two new legends joining Paul Brown, Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, and Anthony Muñoz. Season ticket holders voted Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis into the ROH.

“These are two of our finest all-time players,” said Bengals President Mike Brown. “Willie was as good a right offensive tackle as you could draw up. He had it all — strength, movement and attitude. Isaac had incredible speed along with great hands. This is evidence for how our fans felt about Isaac during his career. They knew he was special. The Bengals are fortunate to have both of these outstanding players in the Ring of Honor.”

Anderson played 12 years in Cincinnati from 1996-2007. A four-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro right tackle, Anderson is widely considered the best right tackle of his era.

He is knocking on the door of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. According to Pro Football Reference, Anderson is the fourth-greatest player in team history, boasting a 112 Approximate Value.

“For us to be only the fifth and sixth guys to go in, and for me to go in with someone like Isaac Curtis — the first ‘No. 85’ — I’m pumped,” Anderson said. “It’s an honor.”

Curtis played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Bengals from 1973-84. He was third in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 73', while also being a four-time Pro Bowler, and three-time All-Pro.

The Bengals all-time leader in receiving yards when he retired. Curtis tallied 7,101 yards in his career and posted 53 touchdowns (fourth-most in Bengals history).

“I’m very honored to go in this early,” said Curtis. “I had such a great relationship with the fans. They’ve always showed me their appreciation, and it made me feel so good. It’s really a treat they voted me in.”

All of the honorees are being inducted into the Ring of Honor on Thursday, Sept. 29 during the Bengals game against the Miami Dolphins.

