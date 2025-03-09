Report: 'Many' Teams Interested in Trading For Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson is on the open trade block with teams like Washington and more reportedly vying for his services. The Athletic's Dianna Russini gave the latest update on Sunday, noting that the Commanders and "many" other teams want to add him.
Cincinnati isn't trying to give him away for a bargain.
"The Commanders are among the many teams exploring a potential trade for Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, per sources," Russini posted on X. "Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade last Thursday by Cincinnati. One NFL executive shared, the Bengals are looking for 'significant trade compensation in return.'"
Cincinnati has to replace 83 quarterback pressures and 17.5 sacks by dealing Hendrickson, and that was on a rough 2024 defense. That's no easy task, so the high ask makes sense this early in the offseason. Washington holds the 29th pick, which would be a solid acquisition for Cincinnati in a one-for-one deal. Although, a first-round pick for a non-quarterback needing a new deal is hard to obtain.
It will be interesting to see how long this situation lasts into free agency, essentially starting Monday with the early negotiating period cracking open at noon ET.
