Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
CINCINNATI – While writing about 39-year-old Calais Campbell as a possible free-agent fit for the Cincinnati Bengals, it only made sense to look up which player has the most sacks after the age of 30.
It’s a topic that’s doubly relevant for the Bengals with the age 30 discussion coming into play as defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who will turn 31 in December, angles for an extension.
It turns out the man who has the most sacks in NFL history after age 30 is the same as the guy who has the most at any age – Hall of Famer Bruce Smith.
What’s amazing is that Smith had more sacks after turning 30 than he did before that milestone.
Smith recorded 108 of his 200 sacks after turning 30.
Rounding out the top 10 of post-30 sack leaders are:
Kevin Greene 97.5
Chris Doleman 93
Reggie White 90
Julius Peppers 78.5
Cameron Wake 72.5
James Harrison 72
Rickey Jackson 70
Jason Taylor 68.5
John Abraham 66
What about age 35?
Bruce Smith still leads the way 46, followed by Doleman (44), Greene (37.5), Peppers (34), White (33.5), Clay Matthews (28.5), Jackson (24.5), Ed “Too Tall” Jones (23.5), Harrison (20.5) and Terrell Suggs (20.5)
Campbell is 13th on that list with 18.5, so he easily could crack the top 10 if he elects to play another season.
As far as the most post-30 sacks in Bengals history, the top 10 mostly is filled with names you would expect. But there is a defensive back who crashed the party.
Eddie Edwards 28.5
Reggie Williams 27
Ross Browner 23.5
Geno Atkins 14.5
Tim Krumrie 14
Carlos Dunlap 10
Duane Clemons 8.5
Chris Crocker 7
Trey Hendrickson 6
Michael Johnson 5.5
Kevin Hardy 5.5
Edwards is fourth on the all-time Cincinnati list with 47.5, trailing Dunlap (82.5), Atkins (75.5) and Hendrickson (57).
Crocker played safety and recorded seven of his 8.5 sacks with the Bengals after age 30.
