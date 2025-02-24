Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson wants a new contract after leading the league in sacks (17.5) and having an All-Pro season in 2024.
The 30-year-old shared an update about negotiations with the Bengals during an appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast.
"We've had multiple good conversations," Hendrickson said. "It's just actions speak louder than words. That's how I play my game as well, even though I am a trash talker."
Hendrickson echoed the same "pay me or trade me" sentiment that he shared earlier this month.
"Moving forward I would like to remain a Bengal," Hendrickson said. "Some things in life like long-term security, being able to tell my wife where we're going to raise our son and not have to worry about playing a violent sport and shifting of where we're going—that would be ideal."
Tucker mentioned how tough it is to negotiate with the Bengals, but Hendrickson cut him off and defended the franchise. He also made it clear how much he loves the coaching staff, the front office and he certainly wants to be in Cincinnati.
"They've taken such great care of me though," Hendrickson said. "It was also like that in free agency. They had to take a chance and believe in me. I don't want that to go underappreciated because we do have this little uncomfortable business negotiations. They've taken care of me off the field as well, with my wife they've been so supportive. They've taken good care of me."
Hendrickson has 35 sacks combined over the past two seasons. Signing a two-year extension would make sense—especially if the Bengals would get him a significant bonus that would bolster his salary for the 2025 season.
Watch Hendrickson's entire conversation with Tucker below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast