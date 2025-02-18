Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals signed punter Ryan Rehkow to a two-year extension today after his record-breaking rookie season.
Rehkow not only set Bengals franchise records in multiple categories, including single-season gross average (49.1), single-season net average (43.3), longest punt (80) and best single-game average (64.5).
An undrafted college free agent out of BYU, Rehkow beat out Brad Robbins and Austin McNamara and had arguably the best debut of any punter in NFL history.
Rehkow’s first NFL punt went for 57 yards, and he launched his second 80 yards, setting the franchise record.
By the end of the day, Rehkow was the only bright spot in a 16-10 upset loss to the New England Patriots that ultimately cost the Bengals a playoff berth.
Not only did his 64.5-yard average that day set a single-game franchise record (minimum four punts), it was by far the best average of any debut performance in league history.
Only 11 other punters topped a 50-yard average in their first NFL game.
Before Rehkow beat him by 5.5 yards, Seattle’s Michael Dickson owned the record with an average of 59.0 yards in 2018 against the Denver Broncos.
Once upon a time, another Cincinnati punter held the record.
Brad Costello averaged 51.5 yards on four punts in his first NFL game, which came in Week 15 of 1998. That was the week after the team cut veteran Lee Johnson following his critical comments about ownership following a 33-20 home loss to Buffalo.
Costello broke Cleveland Browns punter Mike Horan’s record of 50.2, which had stood since 1984.
But Costello’s record only lasted a couple of seasons until the New York Giants’ Rodney Williams averaged 55.1 yards on four punts at Indianapolis in the 2001 season opener.
