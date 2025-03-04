Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins on Monday.
It was a move that we knew was coming. Cincinnati was never going to let Higgins get to free agency.
So what's next?
A long-term deal should be coming. The Bengals want to get a deal done and Higgins wants to be in Cincinnati.
The team made it clear in their press release that they want the 26-year-old in stripes for the foreseeable future.
"The Bengals today designated wide receiver Tee Higgins as the team’s franchise player," they said in a statement. "With the intent of continuing to work toward a long-term deal in Cincinnati."
That second part is unique. It's rare to have a franchise say that in a press release.
Couple that with Higgins changing agents and there's no reason why the two sides can't find common ground on a new deal.
Artificial Deadline
In an ideal world, the Bengals and Higgins would agree to a long-term deal by Tuesday, March 11.
Free agency officially opens on Wednesday, March 12, which means players will start to sign and Higgins' current cap hit of $26.179 million.
That number will drop anywhere from $6-$10 million (maybe more) if they can agree to an extension before free agency opens.
That would give the Bengals more flexibility to address the guard position, the defensive line, linebacker, tight end, safety and even running back.
The Bengals have plenty of needs. Getting the Higgins deal done would free up more room for them to maneuver in free agency.
Real Deadline
The actual deadline for the Bengals to sign Higgins to a long-term deal is July 15. Keeping his cap number on the books without an extension doesn't make sense—especially with free agency looming.
An extension is the best case scenario for Higgins and the Bengals.
Trade Possible?
Some national media members may throw out trade ideas, but the possibility isn't even on the Bengals' radar.
They want Higgins in Cincinnati. They want to sign him to a long-term contract.
The Bengals' front office hasn't discussed a possible trade. It's reasonable to think they'll get calls from other teams.
Unless someone knocks their socks off with an offer they can't refuse or a team is willing to sign Higgins to an offer sheet—which means the Bengals would get two first round picks from that team if they decline to match the contract—then they won't be trading their star receiver.
