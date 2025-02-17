Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?
CINCINNATI – The last couple of weeks we have looked at some of the top guards with expiring contracts to create a free agent shopping list for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Guard was the second-most represented position among Pro Football Focus’ Top 75 pending free agents, which is good news for the Bengals as they look to upgrade the interior of their offensive line through signings and the draft.
But there are some other guard options outside of PFF’s top 100.
They may not be answers, per se. They could just be inexpensive depth pieces. Or there could be a surprise starter among the group.
Rather than featuring those outside of PFF’s top 100 individually, as we did with the ones above, let’s take a snapshot look at each player.
Dalton Risner
2024 team: Vikings
Age: 30
Previous contract: One year, $2.4 million
2024 PFF pass-blocking rank: 8th of 66 guards with at least 500 snaps
Risner missed the first seven games with a back injury suffered in training camp and only played sparingly in his first two games back. But he started every game after that in Minnesota’s playoff run. The 2019 second-round pick had started at least 15 games in his first five seasons in the league.
Spotrac.com projects a two-year, $6.8 million contract.
Liam Eichenberg
2024 team: Dolphins
Age: 27
Previous contract: Four years, $8 million (rookie deal)
2024 PFF pass-blocking grade: 60th
A 2021 second-round pick who was taken four spots after the Bengals traded out of No. 38, Eichenberg played left tackle as a rookie, left guard in 2022, center in 2023 and right guard last year. He’s started 52 of a possible 64 games.
Spotrac projects a two-year, $9.9 million contract.
Robert Jones
2024 team: Dolphins
Age: 26
Previous contract: One year, $2 million
2024 PFF pass-blocking rank: 57th
Last year was Jones’ first as a full-time starter as he was in the lineup for all 17 games at left guard. An undrafted college free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in 2021, he’s made 30 starts in his four seasons in Miami.
Spotrac projects a three-year, $10.5 million contract.
Ben Bredeson
2024 team: Buccaneers
Age: 26
Previous contract: One year, $3 million
2024 PFF pass-blocking rank: 53rd
A fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2020, Bredeson started all 17 games for Tampa Bay last year and started 16 for the Giants in 2023.
Spotrac projects a one-year, $1.1 million contract.
Jon Feliciano
2024 team: 49ers
Age: 33
Previous contract: One year, $2.8 million
2024 PFF pass-blocking rank: N/A
Feliciano appeared in all 16 games for San Francisco but only started seven. A fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2015, he has appeared in 113 games with 61 starts in his career.
Spotrac projects a one-year, $1.4 million contract.
Cody Whitehair
2024 team: Raiders
Age: 33
Previous contract: One year, $2.5 million
2024 PFF pass-blocking rank: N/A
After eight seasons in Chicago, the 2016 second-round pick signed with Las Vegas in 2024 and appeared in 12 games with just three starts. He’s played in 136 games with 121 starts in his career.
Spotrac projects a one-year, $1.9 million contract.
Greg Van Roten
2024 team: Giants
Age: 35
Previous contract: One year, $2 million
2024 PFF pass-blocking rank: 36th
Age certainly is an issue with Van Roten, but he has started 17 games in each of the last two seasons. He entered the league as an undrafted college free agent and saw action in just 10 games over two seasons with the Packers.
Van Roten played in the Canadian Football League for three years before returning to the NFL. He has started at least 10 games in six of his previous seven seasons with the Panthers, Jets, Bills, Raiders and Giants.
Spotrac projects a one-year, $2.2 million contract.
