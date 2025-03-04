Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson
CINCINNATI – The free agent defensive tackle market got smaller today with the Dallas Cowboys signing Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million extension.
On Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 100 free agents, Odighizuwa was the top defensive tackle and the No. 15 player overall.
We’ve already written about Philadelphia’s Milton Williams, No. 17 on the PFF list, and Detroit’s Levi Onwuzurike, No. 41.
And the next two defensive tackles in the top 100 list show why Williams and Onwuzurike will be popular targets.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ B.J. Hill comes in at No. 53, but he isn’t likely to re-sign.
That said, the odds aren’t zero. There could be a path for a one-year deal that comes in well under the $10 million average annual salary Hill made as part of the three-year, $30 million extension he signed in 2022.
It’s worth noting that PFF compiled its list prior to Cincinnati cutting Sheldon Rankins. It would be interesting to see where he slots if/when PFF updates its list.
A defensive tackle coming in one spot below Hill at No. 54 is Calais Campbell, who will turn 39 the week before the season begins.
Campbell has started an incredible 242 games in his career, including all 17 in each of the last two seasons.
He’s started at least 12 games in 16 consecutive seasons, and there have been at least 14 starts in 14 of the previous 16.
PFF writes:
“The ageless wonder put together a sensational 2024 season as he nears 40 years of age, with a trade-off, in his own paraphrased words, of losing some speed over time but maintaining brute strength. This reality is reflected in Campbell's elite PFF run-blocking grades, as he can still hold up at the point of attack as well as anyone. It's probably up to Campbell whether he plays next year and where exactly that may be.”
Retirement certainly has to be something Campbell is weighing, but he's still looking for a Super Bowl ring. So giving it another go with a contender could be his plan.
But as impressive as Campbell has been, 39 is still 39.
Spotrac lists his market value at one year for $7.1 million.
There is no way the Bengals pay that kind of money for a 39-year-old.
PFF is a little more reasonable in its projection of a one-year, $3 million contract.
Campbell had five sacks last year while playing 58 percent of the snaps.
That’s tied for sixth in NFL history among players 38 or older. He will only need 3.5 in 2025 to pass James Harrison and Chris Doleman for second place on the list behind Bruce Smith’s 19.
Campbell had 6.5 in 2023 with Atlanta and 5.5 in 2022 with Baltimore.
It is truly remarkable how he’s held up this late in his career. And rushing the passer isn’t even his specialty.
Campbell was PFF’s No. 1 run defender in 2024.
He also came in as the No. 21 pass-rushing defensive tackle.
Still, the odds of the Bengals bringing in Campbell are almost zero.
They could have had him for $2 million last year and didn’t have interest.
But what better mentor for their 2024 draft picks Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson?
