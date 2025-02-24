All Bengals

Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021

This could stand to get a lot better the rest of the decade.

Russ Heltman

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have drafted pretty poorly in the Joe Burrow era and a breakdown from X user Gridiron Grading summed it up pretty well recently.

Check out his look at the picks from 2021-24, with the only clear hits being Chase Brown and Ja'Marr Chase over these past few drafts:

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

