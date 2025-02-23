'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow wasn't the only Bengals quarterback to get interviewed at radio row earlier this month.
Bengals signal-caller Jake Browning was also there. He sat down with CBS Sports and was asked about Burrow.
"He's definitely intense and can match the moment with the intensity," Browning said. "And then he comes to the sideline and is just kinda sitting there like ... just blank.
"It'll be right before a big game and he'll be like 'why do we do flyovers before games?'" Browning said. "We got a game going on. Just random thoughts at random times. And then he'll go throw for 450 (yards) and three touchdowns and no picks."
Browning had a smirk on his face by the end of his answer.
"Hey man, whatever works for you."
Burrow completed a career-high 70.6% of his passes for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2024. He also posted a career-high 108.5 quarterback rating and won Comeback Player of the Year.
Watch the video of Browning below:
