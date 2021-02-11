NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Seahawks Management 'Not Happy' With Russell Wilson, Situation 'Not Sustainable'

Things are getting testy between the Seahawks and their star quarterback
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks appear to be on different pages going into the offseason.

The star quarterback went on the Dan Patrick Show earlier this week and admitted that he's frustrated with the number of hits he's taking. His comments came on the heels of Jason La Canfora's report about Wilson being "frustrated" with the Seahawks' offensive line.

The organization is upset about his willingness to voice his frustrations publicly.

“A source told me that the Seahawks’ management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media,” Patrick said during his show on Wednesday. “You wonder if they’re going to be able to co-exist. The current situation is not sustainable. That’s what I was told.”

Wilson has been sacked 394 times in nine seasons. The Seahawks finished 12-4 before losing to the Rams in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Wilson was sacked five times in the 30-20 loss.

This doesn't appear to be a Deshaun Watson situation, but the friction between the Seahawks organization and their 32-year-old quarterback is real. 

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
