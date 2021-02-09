Report: Russell Wilson 'Frustrated' With Seahawks' O-Line Struggles

Plenty of veteran quarterbacks are expected to switch teams over the next few months.

Matthew Stafford already has a new home. Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold could be moved this offseason.

Even a star like Deshaun Watson wants to be traded, even though Houston is hoping to hold onto the three-time Pro Bowler.

Could Russell Wilson be the next top quarterback to be open to a change of scenery?

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports is reporting that Wilson's camp "has grown increasingly frustrated" by the Seahawks inability to protect the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Wilson has been sacked 394 times in nine seasons. The Seahawks finished 12-4 before losing to the Rams in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Wilson was sacked five times in the 30-20 loss.

His frustration shouldn't be a surprise.

Wilson has carried the Seahawks' offense for years. Finding a solution in the trenches has to be one of Seattle's top offseason priorities.

They don't have a first-round pick, but they could free up some cap space, assuming they move on from a couple of their veteran players.

Quarterbacks like Wilson who just watched Tampa Bay put together a great roster around Tom Brady might become a little more aggressive in voicing their frustration.

The Buccaneers added as many pieces as they could en route to a World Championship. From Antonio Brown to Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette.

They took Tristan Wirfs in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was great at right tackle.

That aggressiveness is something Seattle used to have, but they've struggled to protect Wilson in recent seasons.

Keeping their franchise quarterback happy has to be their number one goal this offseason.

