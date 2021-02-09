Report: Russell Wilson 'Frustrated' With Seahawks' O-Line Struggles

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Report: Russell Wilson 'Frustrated' With Seattle's Inability to Protect Him

Wilson was sacked 47 times in 2020
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Plenty of veteran quarterbacks are expected to switch teams over the next few months. 

Matthew Stafford already has a new home. Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold could be moved this offseason. 

Even a star like Deshaun Watson wants to be traded, even though Houston is hoping to hold onto the three-time Pro Bowler. 

Could Russell Wilson be the next top quarterback to be open to a change of scenery? 

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports is reporting that Wilson's camp "has grown increasingly frustrated" by the Seahawks inability to protect the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Wilson has been sacked 394 times in nine seasons. The Seahawks finished 12-4 before losing to the Rams in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Wilson was sacked five times in the 30-20 loss. 

His frustration shouldn't be a surprise. 

Wilson has carried the Seahawks' offense for years. Finding a solution in the trenches has to be one of Seattle's top offseason priorities. 

They don't have a first-round pick, but they could free up some cap space, assuming they move on from a couple of their veteran players. 

Quarterbacks like Wilson who just watched Tampa Bay put together a great roster around Tom Brady might become a little more aggressive in voicing their frustration. 

The Buccaneers added as many pieces as they could en route to a World Championship. From Antonio Brown to Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette. 

They took Tristan Wirfs in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was great at right tackle. 

That aggressiveness is something Seattle used to have, but they've struggled to protect Wilson in recent seasons. 

Keeping their franchise quarterback happy has to be their number one goal this offseason. 

-----

Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow

Tom Brady Called His Shot Before Super Bowl LV

Devin White Was Surprised Chiefs Were Favored over Bucs

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

Joe Burrow Reacts to EA Sports' Relaunch of a new College Football Video Game

Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Deshaun Watson

Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) in the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Russell Wilson 'Frustrated' With Seahawks' O-Line Struggles

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Brady Apologized to Mathieu After Altercation in Super Bowl LV

Bengals running back coach Jemal Singleton high fives running back Joe Mixon (28) at the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium. 20190731 Trainingcamp0421
News

Former Bengals Running Backs Coach Jemal Singleton Staying in NFL After Brief Stint With Kentucky

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Carlos Dunlap is a 'Burrow Believer'

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; A fans runs onto the field in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Kevin Harlan Delivers Epic Call of Super Bowl Streaker

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bucs' Linebacker Devin White Was Surprised the Chiefs Were Favored

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady Called His Shot Prior to Super Bowl LV

2009.09.20 BENGALS SPORTS : The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer takes a third quarter snap against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday September 20, 2009. The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger Bengals 40 2009 09 20
News

Carson Palmer 'Blown Away' By Joe Burrow's Rookie Season