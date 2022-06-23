CINCINNATI — The Bengals may have the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are great. Throw in Joe Burrow at quarterback, Joe Mixon at running back and dynamic backups like Chris Evans and Cincinnati might have the best group of skill players in the league.

Chase was dominant as a rookie, finishing with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. Higgins also topped the 1,000-yard mark, finishing with 74 catches, 1,091 yards and six scores.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr believes Higgins is the most underrated player on the Bengals.

"It was fun to look back on the beginning of the Bengals’ season to see how defenses played Ja’Marr Chase before they knew he was Ja’Marr Chase. His first career catch against the Vikings and his first touchdown of the season, also against the Vikings, showed how much respect Higgins earned from the defense," Orr wrote. "Cincinnati was able to work certain high-low concepts and vertical concepts that forced good defenders to choose between Higgins and Chase. The fact that it was a tough decision is a complement to the Clemson wideout and former second-round pick. Chase’s arrival onto the scene was incredible, but that foundation was laid years ago, with some solid drafting to piece together a worthwhile core around him. Though Chase had one of the best completion percentages above expectation last year, Higgins wasn’t too shabby either, hauling in 1.1% above what was reasonably expected of him. All of this makes Joe Burrow better."

Higgins has 141 career receptions for 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons. He also showed up in the playoffs, tallying 309 yards and two scores in four contests.

Chase and Burrow are going to get plenty of attention, but Higgins has produced like a top wide receiver in his first two seasons. It isn't shocking to see him on this list.

Boyd deserves some consideration too. Check out the full article here.

