Zac Taylor Shares Update on La'el Collins Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins wore a brace on his right ankle during Friday's practice, which caused quite a stir on social media.

Collins was moving well during individual drills and is all set for Sunday's season opener against the Steelers.

"Good, he's really good," head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "That was more from early in training camp. He looks good, he feels good. He's ready to go."

Collins tweaked his ankle early in camp, but clearly the coaching staff isn't concerned about him going into Sunday's game.

"I would say I'm as good as I'm gonna get. That's all I can ask for," Collins told All Bengals on Thursday. "For me, I'm just taking it and continuing to work on this body each and everyday and make sure I'm ready for the game."

Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

For more on Sunday's game, watch our exclusive interview with La'el Collins below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

All Bengals Staff Shares Prediction for Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Bengals Film Review: Schematic Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase: "You Can't Stop Him"

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Sunday's Opener Against Steelers

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Add Three Players

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok