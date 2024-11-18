Beyonce to Perform Halftime Show of Netflix's NFL Ravens-Texans Christmas Day Game
There will be two Christmas Day games in the NFL this season, with four of the league's top teams set to take the field on the holiday. Both games are set to be streamed live on Netflix as the streaming service continues its foray into live sporting events.
The first matchup pits Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the later slate consists of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans.
The latter of those two games will feature a special musical performance at halftime. Late Sunday evening, pop music superstar Beyoncé announced that she would be taking to the stage for the halftime show performance at NRG Stadium in Houston.
It's not Beyoncé's first time performing at an NFL game. She put on an electric Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2013 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans during Super Bowl XLVII. More than a decade later, she'll be back on center stage for a primetime game.
The two Christmas games will be the first time Netflix has ever live streamed an NFL game. Netflix is reportedly paying the NFL $75 million per game to host two Christmas games each season through 2026.
Netflix's coverage of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match this weekend was heavily scrutinized due to fans experiencing issues with the stream buffering. The streaming service will hope to have those issues resolved in time for their NFL coverage on Christmas Day, especially considering Beyoncé's performance could attract even more viewers to the game.