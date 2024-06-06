SI

'Big Dom' DiSandro Earns New Eagles Job Title After Viral Sidelines Dust-Up in 2023

The viral team security employee has earned a new role, according to a new report.

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro stands on the field before a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro stands on the field before a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia Eagles security employee who went viral for his sideline spat with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has earned himself a new job title.

Dom DiSandro, known affectionately as "Big Dom" is now in charge of gameday coaching operations, according to a report from Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

DiSandro was previously the senior advisor to the general manager and chief security officer, so his role in charge of gameday operations is an add-on to his current role with the franchise. His new responsibilities, according to McLane, involve overseeing head coach Nick Sirianni's assistants on gameday. This new title will also make it more difficult for the NFL to discipline him directly if there's another sideline dustup in the future, according to McLane.

After getting into an altercation with Greenlaw in Philadelphia's Week 13 home game with the 49ers last season, DiSandro was handed down a suspension from the NFL that barred him from the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Safe to say it's water under the bridge within the Eagles' organization, so expect to see much more of DiSandro this fall when the team takes the field.

