Bill Belichick Believes a Bounce Back for Aaron Rodgers Is Possible in 2025
The New York Jets are in the midst of a very disappointing season with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center.
Rodgers, who was injured in the first quarter of Week 1 a season ago with a season-ending Achilles tear, returned this year under center and the results have been underwhelming.
The Jets are 3-9 following Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and Rodgers has completed 62.5% of his passes for 2,627 yards and 19 touchdowns to eight interceptions. There are certainly plenty of quarterbacks who have played worse, but the Jets were hoping for better than replacement level play out of the former league MVP.
Bill Belichick, who has been rumored to be interested in teaming up with Rodgers next year in a potential return to coaching, believes a bounce back next season is possible.
"[Rodgers] could easily rebound from that and be ready to play and have a good year next year," Belichick told Jim Gray on the Let's Go podcast on Monday. "You look at all the quarterbacks in the league that are kind of on their second teams and they're doing pretty well. Russell Wilson and Geno Smith and Darnold, Baker Mayfield, you go right down the line...Stafford for that matter, Jared Goff. These guys that switch teams, they get in a different system, things are a little bit different for them, maybe they learn some things from whatever it was their previous experiences were...it changes.
"When a guy has a long career and a good career, sometimes one season is just a bump in the road. It's not necessarily the end of the road."
This comment from Belichick will obviously just add fuel to the fire that the future Hall of Fame coach is interested in coaching Rodgers next season, whether that's with the Jets or elsewhere.
Regardless, it will be an interesting offseason for the Jets, for Rodgers and for Belichick.