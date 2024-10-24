Bill Belichick Continues Pointed Criticism of Patriots Amid 1-6 Start
The New England Patriots host the New York Jets on Sunday in a game featuring two teams who are struggling to get themselves on the right track.
Since winning the opener, the Patriots have lost six straight games. Meanwhile, the Jets enter Sunday's matchup with a 2-5 record as they look to solve their offensive woes.
Former New England coach Bill Belichick has had plenty of criticism that he's thrown the Patriots' way this season, and much of it has been justified. He continued to expand upon what's ailing New England in his Coach with Bill Belichick podcast episode this week.
"It's Jets week, but boy, the Patriots have a lot of questions to answer," Belichick said. "Between their head coach, the atmosphere. Who's soft? And who's not soft? And so forth. It's just going to be an interesting game."
Mike Lombardi, who is a former executive in the Patriots organization, was ready to chime right in.
"Well, when you ride bicycles around the locker room, I don't know how you can pretend you're not soft," Lombardi said.
Belichick's criticism of the on-field product expanded to New England's lack of effectiveness on both lines of scrimmage.
"Both lines, honestly. The Patriots can't get the same five guys on the field, so that's been an issue. They can't figure out whether or not (offensive lineman Michael) Onwenu is playing guard or tackle. Two guys they signed in the offseason aren't even on the team anymore. It's been a little bit of musical chairs (up front)," Belichick added.
Something's got to give when these two teams square off on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Foxborough.