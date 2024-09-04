Bill Belichick Dropped Perfectly Begrudging Quote About Finally Joining Instagram
Yes, the impossible has happened: Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is on Instagram.
Belichick announced he joined the social media platform during his appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show. He did so, of course, with a sly one-liner.
"I can't really believe I'm doing this but I've joined Instaface," Belichick said with a smile.
Belichick's first post on Instagram—or "Instaface," as he calls it—didn't disappoint.
"I tried to find Snapface, but I couldn't find it," Belichick said in a video. "I decided this was a good place for me to land so I could talk to you and share what I'm up to because there's a lot going on."
Although Belichick won't be on an NFL sideline this season, he certainly has his hands full with media duties. In addition to becoming Instagram's newest influencer, Belichick will also make weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, serve as a football analyst for both The 33rd Team and Inside The NFL, and host his own web series titled Coach.
Hopefully, he'll also have time to post boomerang-effect photos on his Instagram story from brunch like everyone else.