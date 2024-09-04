SI

Bill Belichick Dropped Perfectly Begrudging Quote About Finally Joining Instagram

Yes, the impossible has happened.

Tom Dierberger

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick holds a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce his exit from the team. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Belichick announced he joined the social media platform during his appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show. He did so, of course, with a sly one-liner.

"I can't really believe I'm doing this but I've joined Instaface," Belichick said with a smile.

Belichick's first post on Instagram—or "Instaface," as he calls it—didn't disappoint.

"I tried to find Snapface, but I couldn't find it," Belichick said in a video. "I decided this was a good place for me to land so I could talk to you and share what I'm up to because there's a lot going on."

Although Belichick won't be on an NFL sideline this season, he certainly has his hands full with media duties. In addition to becoming Instagram's newest influencer, Belichick will also make weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, serve as a football analyst for both The 33rd Team and Inside The NFL, and host his own web series titled Coach.

Hopefully, he'll also have time to post boomerang-effect photos on his Instagram story from brunch like everyone else.

Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

