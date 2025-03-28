Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Troll Falcons on 3-28 Day
Bill Belichick and his girlfriend are getting into the spirit on a lightly-celebrated holiday.
Friday is March 28, which to New England Patriots fans is "3/28 Day." It's a reminder of Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 late in the third quarter before pulling off an improbable comeback and winning 34-28.
On Friday, Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took to Instagram and posted a photo of the couple to her stories. In the photo, she's wearing a shirt that says "Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl LI Champions" and posted, "Happy 3-28 to those who celebrate."
It's a solid troll.
Unfortunately for Falcons fans, they'll have to wear these kinds of insults until their team makes it back to a Super Bowl and finally wins one.
Belichick is currently in the middle of spring practice with his North Carolina Tar Heels as he gets ready to take on a new challenge in college football.