Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Troll Falcons on 3-28 Day

Ryan Phillips

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Bill Belichick and his girlfriend are getting into the spirit on a lightly-celebrated holiday.

Friday is March 28, which to New England Patriots fans is "3/28 Day." It's a reminder of Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 late in the third quarter before pulling off an improbable comeback and winning 34-28.

On Friday, Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took to Instagram and posted a photo of the couple to her stories. In the photo, she's wearing a shirt that says "Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl LI Champions" and posted, "Happy 3-28 to those who celebrate."

It's a solid troll.

Unfortunately for Falcons fans, they'll have to wear these kinds of insults until their team makes it back to a Super Bowl and finally wins one.

Belichick is currently in the middle of spring practice with his North Carolina Tar Heels as he gets ready to take on a new challenge in college football.

