Bill Belichick and His Girlfriend Wore All Six Super Bowl Rings on NFL Honors Red Carpet
Bill Belichick attended the 14th annual NFL Honors on Thursday night. The University of North Carolina head coach wore multiple Super Bowl rings and was joined by girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who also appeared to be wearing some of Belichick's championship jewelry.
Belichick has been previously honored at this event multiple times for his work coaching the New England Patriots, a team he led to six Super Bowl titles over 24 seasons. His time with the Patriots came to an end about 13 months ago, and he spent last season doing multiple jobs in media before deciding to return to coaching at North Carolina.
With all those rings on the red carpet, it's no wonder Belichick and Hudson turned so many heads. It was like seeing Thanos on Dancing with the Stars. And if you'd like so see some other takes on his look, feel free to check out the replies and quote tweets on that post.
Coach Belichick truly did stun on the red carpet.