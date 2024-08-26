Bill Belichick Was Given Incredible Nickname Due to His First Depressing NFL Role
With the NFL preseason coming to a close and teams across the league making final roster cuts, there is plenty of bad news being spread to players both new and old across football.
If you ask former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick what the hardest part of being a head coach is, there's no doubt in his mind that it's making final roster cuts.
"That's the worst part of the job as a head coach in the National Football League. That's 100% the worst part of the job," Belichick said of roster cuts on Monday's Pat McAfee Show. "... You have players that come in, and they have dreams. They do everything you ask them to do and ultimately 90 players come to camp. There are 53 on the roster and you're firing 37 people," he added.
Belichick said that he was in charge of informing players of roster cuts early in his career as an assistant in Baltimore, and earned himself an incredible nickname among the players in the process.
"My first year in the league in Baltimore, I was the guy. I was the jerk. I was 'Bad News Billy.' If they saw me coming anywhere around ... nobody wanted to see me because if I was coming to get them, it was bad news. It was always bad news," Belichick added.
Belichick made his fair share of surprising roster cuts throughout his time in New England, from Ty Law to Lawyer Milloy and Corey Dillon. It never got easier for Belichick throughout his Hall of Fame career.