Bill Belichick Offers Thoughts on Tom Brady Helping Raiders Hire Pete Carroll
In his first offseason as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Brady played a role in the team’s hiring of Pete Carroll as their next head coach.
Brady's former coach on the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, does not exactly know what Brady's involvement in the hiring process was, but believes Brady played a positive part in the Raiders' decision.
"Tom is a really smart guy, but I don't know what that process was or wasn't," Belichick said on the Pat McAfee Show. " ... He does a great job. Whatever his involvement was, I'm sure it was positive."
Brady told Colin Cowherd earlier this week on "The Herd" that he is one voice in a collaborative effort from team ownership as they try and make the best decision for a franchise that has largely struggled over the last two decades.
Carroll, who Belichick and Brady defeated in Super Bowl XLIX, will join the Raiders one year after a lengthy tenure as the Seattle Seahawks head coach ended. Like Belichick, who is now the coach of UNC, it took Carroll a year before he found his next coaching landing spot. The two coaches also share a similarity in that their future in coaching was questioned because of their age, but each managed to find new head coaching gigs in their 70s.
Belichick shared his approval for the Raiders hiring Carroll as well. "[Age] is just a number," Belichick said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Pete's got a ton of energy ... He knows how to run a good program and I think the Raiders will improve a lot this year."